City-operated farmers’ market investigating setting up shop on pier

Photo: File Cottonwood Farmers' Market from 2024.

Having two new farmers’ market venues isn’t enough for the now city-run program; it will look to add a third market site to the mix for the coming season.

The City of Nelson’s youth and community programs manager, Terry Wilkinson, said the city service will be exploring new market venues this year, with the Hall Street Pier a likely third line mate to the existing Cottonwood Market and the Wednesday Baker Street market.

When the Hall Street Pier completion plan faltered in 2023, city staff created a business plan to pitch the idea to council of constructing a canopy over part of the pier, suggesting it could be a future venue for farmers’ markets.

That vision could come to fruition this year, despite a Cottonwood venue redesign having been completed just last year, and the Hall Street refurbishing six years ago having included a farmers’ market space.

Wilkinson felt the city was “so lucky to have a variety of options and viable venues in which to facilitate our market programming.

“I recognize that change is hard to embrace and respect that at this time I am officially committed to exploring how our community and our programming can utilize this beautiful addition,” she told council recently about the pier location.

She did not indicate which venue might be replaced in favour of the pier location, nor if a third day of the week would be added to the farmers’ market roster.

Photo: Contributed

Marketing the market

From Saturday morning markets at Cottonwood Falls, to Wednesday morning markets on Baker Street there were 198 local vendors, artisans and farmers involved in last year’s market season.

“This represents an increase of 39 per cent in vendors in the market programming in 2024,” said Wilkinson.

Four special market events contributed to the 2024 market season, with 24 live musicians and bands, live painting, craft tables, yard games, circus performers and dance groups, face painting, scavenger hunts, and photo booths keeping the market customers entertained during 45 market events — one more than in 2023.

The BCAFM coupon program generated $62,034 for local farmers — up seven per cent — while providing food to community members most in need.

“The goal, as the city’s farmers’ market, is to provide community members access to healthy food and support the direct interactions between farmers and their consumers to create a successful market season,” said Wilkinson.

Accomplishments from the last year include adding a new market coordinator, increased communication with business community, B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) coupon program and the completion of Cottonwood Falls Park redesign.

A new bridge, parking stalls and sidewalks were added at the start of the market season, said Wilkinson.

“It’s an ideal venue for community programming for our Saturday market,” she added.

The aim for this year is to update the vendor handbook, and intend a new setup for events on Baker Street to enhance the overall safety of vendors, market staff as well as volunteers. Vendor fees could be adjusted in the new season for the range of markets being offered.