Trail police warn of extortion attempt after local woman targeted online

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A Trail woman was targeted in an extortion attempt after sharing an image on social media, according to the Trail RCMP.

Mounties said that on Sunday, Jan. 26 police received a call just before 4 p.m. from an 18-year-old Trail woman explaining that she had been threatened after sending a picture to the wrong person by mistake.

The mistaken recipient subsequently demanded more photos, and threatened to share the photo with her friend if she didn’t comply with their demands.

The woman ended all contact and immediately reported the incident to police. A Trail RCMP officer advised her to block the individual and provided her with safety guidelines.

"This kind of thing can happen to anyone nowadays," said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release. "Please use extreme caution before sharing images as they may live on forever if you send them to the wrong person."

The Trail RCMP is reminding people to use caution when sharing personal photos, content and information online and to report any suspicious or threatening activity.

For more information about how to stay safe online, visit the GetCyberSafe website, or click here.

