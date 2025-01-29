Nelson struggles with mental health care as B.C. receives failing grades in accessibility, support

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The lack of mental health resources in Nelson mirrors the national crisis that has earned British Columbia a failing grade in accessibility for the second year in a row.

The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) has released its latest update, reporting that many cities in B.C. are struggling to provide adequate care.

According to the latest National Report Card survey from CAMIMH, six of nine provinces received a failing grade (F) for mental health services. Despite B.C. receiving a "D" average across the board, the study showed that the province is one of three that improved its rating from F to D.

However, despite slight improvements in mental health regulation and access, some say it’s not enough.

Joanne Motta, housing director of the Nelson CARES Society, said medical services and mental health care are not meeting the needs of the most vulnerable.

“People with complex mental health issues need 24-hour support,” she said. "The reality is that medical services, mental health services, and specifically services in our health authority often are not meeting the needs of the more complex individuals who need support."

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), by age 40, nearly half of all Canadians will have experienced a mental health problem. In B.C., an estimated 84,000 children have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and as many as 58,000 children are not receiving the treatment they need.

Currently, Nelson lacks a dedicated complex care facility and adequate detox and recovery services. The nearest detox facility is in Castlegar, making it difficult for people in crisis to receive immediate assistance.

Adding to the crisis, the province does not regulate counselling, therapy, or psychotherapy, leaving room for unqualified individuals to claim they provide mental health services.

Carrie Foster, president of the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association and a CAMIMH representative, said that without regulation, anyone can call themselves a counsellor.

“That means people seeking help may unknowingly receive care from someone without proper training, which can do more harm than good,” said Foster.

Foster believes the lack of government support is a major factor, noting that only one province (Nova Scotia) in Canada currently has publicly funded mental health services.

She emphasized the need for regulation to ensure qualified professionals and to help destigmatize mental health care.

Foster added that advocating for publicly funded mental health services—similar to physical health care—could help address the growing demand and improve accessibility.

