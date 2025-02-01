'The Midnight Nurse': One of the first women to settle in Nelson

Photo: Nelson Museum and Archives This photo comes from a glass plate negative found in Alexander T. Garland's store in Kaslo. It was believed to show the International Hotel at Nelson. If so, the woman pictured may be Alice (Mother) Foster, alias the "Midnight Nurse."

Each February, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black communities in Canada, listen to their stories, and learn more about the contribution of Black settlers to the country's history.

As a part of this recognition, Castanet is highlighting the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black settlers in the Kootenays.

Remembering Nelson’s ‘Midnight Nurse’ Alice Foster

Before moving to Canada, Alice Foster was married to William Foster, who ran a barbershop, saloon and restaurant in Fort Benton, Montana.

After a fire destroyed the saloon on Jan. 5, 1883, she left Montana the following month to start a new life. She reportedly lived in Illecillewaet, Golden, and Revelstoke during the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) boom of the 1880s.

According to the Nelson Museum and Archives, Foster moved to Nelson in 1888, becoming one of the first women to settle there. She was described as “one of the queerest characters in town,” and, “someone not confined to the sex that wears pants.”

She opened a laundry and bathhouse on historic Baker Street, posting weekly advertisements in local newspapers. Aware of the racial prejudice towards Chinese laundries at the time, she seemingly attempted to exploit this by posting inflammatory ads, including statements such as “none but white help employed."

Photo: Nelson Museum and Archives

Nelson's first practical nurse

Foster also worked as a nurse and midwife, serving communities throughout the Kootenay region. She reportedly operated a small private hospital at the corner of Victoria and Stanley streets —where the Royal Canadian Legion stands today.

Photo: Royal Canadian Legion, Nelson B.C.

A Jan. 24, 1891 article in The Miner noted:

“Nelson’s only midwife, Mrs. Foster, is making a professional visit to Trail Creek.”

A lasting legacy

Foster passed away on July. 27, 1899. The next day, The Nelson Tribune published her obituary:

“Mrs Foster, a coloured woman well known in the Kootenays, was found dead in bed in Nelson on Friday morning and was given a Christian burial the same day by her friends. She came to Nelson in 1888.”

Her death registration, filed by Dr. E.C. Arthur, listed her cause of death as: “suffered the alcoholism.”

Her age was estimated to be 60 years old, though the 1891 census suggests she may have been younger. Foster was likely buried in Nelson’s cemetery on High Street.

Some notable findings regarding where Foster’s nickname “The Midnight Nurse,” came from were recorded in the 1947 book Three Centuries of Canadian Nursing.

She was described as a “strong-willed woman who made a lasting impression.”

“The first practical nurse was Mother Foster, known to those who worked on CPR construction. She was a coloured lady and her sobriquet was “The Midnight Nurse”. She weighed over 200 pounds and was able to take care of herself.”

An undated history of Kootenay Lake General Hospital held by the Nelson Archives offers another explanation.

“The only person who could give any type of care for the sick was a woman named ‘Mother Foster,’, also known as ‘The Midnight Nurse’, because it was midnight when she delivered a baby girl to Mr. and Mrs. Jim MacDonald, a contractor and furniture dealer in Nelson."

As Nelson's first practical nurse, Foster left a lasting mark on the region—one that continues to be remembered today.