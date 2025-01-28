Grand Forks Art Museum helps ripening artists with community showcase exhibitions

Photo: Contributed

A thriving art scene isn’t just about creativity– rather a mix of elements that blend to make the perfect recipe.

Tim van Wijk, director and curator of the Grand Forks Art Gallery, discussed the gallery's role in fostering the art scene in the Kootenays.

The gallery recently celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and hosts a variety of different events including their Community Showcase exhibition program. The program provides local Kootenay Boundary artists with first-time exhibition opportunities.

“This is kind of trying to reduce the barriers for that first show. There's a lot of artists that are working, doing really interesting, and compelling work off the side of their desk or in other ways. This provides kind of a lower barrier to access an exhibition opportunity.”

Photo: Contributed

While providing a space for underrepresented or ripening artists through the community showcase program, the gallery has become a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work. An opportunity that van Wijk said is harder to secure in larger cities.

“It’s been interesting to see that the focus of contemporary art creation has started to move out of the larger centres,” he said. “I think that's important whether or not you live in a town of 3,000 or a town of 3 million, and we're proud of the fact that we can offer an excellent calibre of exhibitions to visitors and community members in such a rural location.”

He added that gallery curates exhibitions that reflect issues relevant to the community, such as climate emergency, resource development, and truth and reconciliation.

More recently, a local Mexican-Canadian photographer who worked with Mexican migrant workers built a regalia around the topic, expanding on the proposition pertaining to how reliant our local industries are on migrant workers.

“And also how everybody comes here and brings something to the community and makes it their own,” said van Wijk.

Despite identifying funding as a significant challenge, van Wijk said their relationship with the city of Grand Forks, and the BC Arts Council has provided consistent funding support.

“There are more opportunities in smaller communities and artists are recognizing those opportunities and as well," he said. “It's a special thing that we have here, and it's something that should be celebrated.”