Creston celebrates 7th annual Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby

The 7th annual Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby is back for another year of family fun.

Organizer Tony Mulder said he remembers the event back when it was just five men fishing on a lake.

"So the first year, we had five fishermen, and I think we raised $40," he said.

A far cry from the present day, as the event that is put on to raise money for Shriners Hospitals has gained immense popularity and admiration over the years.

"I think last year there were probably over 200 people on the ice, and we raised around $12,000," said Mulder.

He said this year, they're looking to top it by raising $20,000.

The event was named after an avid community member and fisherman Harvey Sayles who passed away from a heart attack almost a decade ago.

In honour of Sayles, Mulder said the community event has grown to be a beloved gathering amongst Creston residents and is one of the only of its kind in the area.

Held each year on Family Day, he said some of the most notable memories he recalls from past events are seeing families come together, despite how hectic life can become.

"It's family day and what do we see out there? Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dad and kids. Some of them are on skates, running around. Three-generational groups,” he said.

“Everybody's busy working or going to school so it's nice for everyone to get together in a safe environment, have fun, maybe win a prize, and help out a charity," he said.

The tournament is catch and release and the winner with the longest fish wins a $1,000 prize. The event grounds will have hot chocolate, hamburgers, chilli and other varieties of food and drinks supplied by the Creston Lions Club.

This year's event will be held on Mawson Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30, but don't fret if you don't have the proper papers, no fishing licenses are required on Family Day.

For more information about the event visit the Harvey Sayles Fishing Derby Facebook page.