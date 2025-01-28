LVR student show is open until Feb. 28 at the Nelson Public Library

Photo: Submitted Student artists were on hand to meet the community at the grand opening of their year-end exhibition on Jan. 17 (l to r): Lokina Comishin Kromberg, Sana Fitz-Earle, Luz Saint-Louis, Anna Diederich, Madita von Dalwig-Nolda, Nyssa Toews, Linnea Wagner, Christina Buffonge, Shayla Edwards.? Missing from photo and in attendance at the exhibition: Jack McCuaig, Ella James, Zaira Horizon, Aiyana Dickerson, Morgan Pesicka.

It was standing room only as young artists from L.V. Rogers Secondary School visual arts classes welcomed over 80 friends, family, teachers and the community to the opening night of a six-week exhibition at the Nelson Public Library starting Jan. 17.

“It’s exciting to collaborate with spaces in our community that offer students a chance to be seen as artists,” said LVR art and ceramics teacher, Laurryn Asbell.

“Sometimes we have guest artists who visit in our classrooms, or art school reps who offer windows into the worlds of post-secondary studies and jobs as artists, designers and creatives, but in this case it's the student artists who are bringing their knowledge and ideas out into the world.”

The artists’ exhibition space at the library is surrounded by books, library collections and the people who borrow and lend them. Anyone who visits the library can see a variety of artworks ranging from charcoal portraits and acrylic paintings to graphite, printmaking and ink on paper.

Grade 10 art student Sylvie Thomas chose to show a drawing she made for Remembrance Day, which combines several mediums in one piece. She has focused on using the exhibition to motivate herself to consciously improve her technique.

“I chose to do stippling with a black pen because I wanted to improve my stippling. I also used watercolour to create a more transparent effect for the Canadian flag in the background, and for the poppies I used pencil crayon. I have gotten better at filling up my entire page (and) I’ve also learned to use darker tones when shading. I’m hoping to continue making art and improving.”

Like Thomas, Grade 12 student artist Aiyana Dickerson appreciates how the exhibition is a catalyst for her to be more rigorous in her approach to painting.

“I have learned to plan and become more articulate in the process of making art. I believe the acrylic medium is what resonates with my art style allowing for creativity and mistakes to occur.”

The art show is also a chance for student artists to build their confidence and get used to the idea of others interacting with their pieces, said Asbell.

“Artists can be shy to share their work, it takes a certain amount of bravery to be seen through your work. I’m always impressed by what comes of that process. I get to see the artists move through nervousness to bravery and ultimately be seen for their creative efforts.”

“I feel excited and grateful for the opportunity to show my art and truthfully a little nervous because I’ve never done anything like this before,” admitted Thomas.

Dickerson sees the show as a chance for student artists from LVR to make connections in the art world.

“I hope I find new opportunities to share and show my art to the community as a whole.”