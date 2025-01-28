City reveals depth of snow that could close Civic Arena over weakened roof structure

Photo: Timothy Schafer

The magic number has been revealed on the snow depth that the Civic Arena’s roof could entertain before the municipal-owned building would be closed.

Coun. Kate Tait — also a very active member of the Nelson minor hockey community — asked city Facilities manager Sam Ellison during a a recent presentation on the state of the Heritage city’s aging facilities what the number was behind the threat of closure due to a weakened roof structure.

“Ten inches of snow is the magic number for the Civic Centre,” said Ellison. “It is the same for the Civic Arena. So we have been very fortunate that we haven’t had any major snow.”

There are cameras on the roof and measuring sticks as part of the monitoring program, as well as trying to watch weather forecasts to predict snowfall.

“And we just hope it doesn’t snow,” he said.

Tait asked about using “heat tape” on the roof to melt snow, similar to the material used on structures in northern construction camps, thereby keeping less than 10 inches of snow on the roof.

“We did talk about that and basically and we can’t do it,” he said.

“Why?” Tait asked.

“Because it depends on an engineered system to control and if it isn’t properly maintained and monitored and run, and if there are any failures or there is an unexpected snow melt, basically the building code legislation around it won’t allow it,” he stated.

So they do it in other places but we can’t do it here? Tait countered.

“Well, construction camps are a little different because of the way they are regulated because the expectation is that they are there temporarily, but for any permanent public building of an assembly occupancy the standards just keep going up and up. That is why we are where we are today because the expectation around the integrity of those buildings keeps escalating,” said Ellison.

The major event for facilities in the last year has been the Civic Centre roof repairs. Talk of the past, present and future of the Civic roof and structure dominated the conversations of the community in 2024, and there is expectation it will continue this year, said Ellison.

He said the city is going to continue to investigate issues around the curling club and some of the connected structures to the Civic. An engineer has been “contacted” and investigations are being made on the indoor soccer facility.

“We are expecting a report around late spring regarding the indoor soccer facility to see if we have any concerns there,” Ellison said.

Some of the major accomplishments of the last year for the Facilities department include a police dispatch upgrade, fifth floor renovations of City Hall and City Hall facility management.

There were also city parkade repairs undertaken and a replacement of the HVAC system at Public Works on the waterfront.

This year, the department is undertaking Public Works renovations and future planning, planning for a new fire hall and continued renewal of the structure at City Hall.

For those keeping score at home

Civic Centre emergency roof repairs

Repairs at the Civic Centre began in June 2024, after a structural assessment identified a need to repair the roof structure and reinforce walls. The work is expected to bring the Civic Centre up to current snow load and seismic building code requirements.

Civic Arena seismic upgrades

As the Civic Arena shares a wall with the Civic Centre, the seismic requirements impact both facilities. Much of the seismic repair work is taking place within the Civic Arena to reinforce the common wall as well as areas of the roof structure.

Civic Arena roof repairs

The Civic Arena will require additional roof repairs. A structural assessment on the Civic Arena identified the need to increase the strength of the existing structure to meet snow loads. While the city has not confirmed when and how the work will be done, a “snow-monitoring program” for the arena will be put in place for the winter. The snow-monitoring program may result in additional closures once the facility reopens.