Most famous historical building in Nelson in early stages of retirement

Photo: file

One of the city’s most famous features is in danger of falling into disuse.

The 113-year-old municipal fire hall — featured in the 1987 Steve Martin film, Roxanne — in Uphill is well beyond its useful life as a fully certifiable fire station, according to the city’s facilities manager, Sam Ellison.

He told city council recently during a budget discussion on city-owned facilities that the brick building does not meet seismic and capacity requirements of newly-updated building codes.

As a result, the search has started for a location for a new fire hall — not the easiest task in a land-poor municipality built on the side of a mountain.

“Our biggest bottle neck has been location,” Ellison admitted. “We are basically at the point where once we have secured a location we can go directly into design and then ultimately costing and so on.”

There is much sentiment in considering a move away from the famous and stately hall — one of the most photographed historical structures in a city teeming with historical structures — but it is becoming a decision the city might soon be forced to make, said Ellison.

“The consequences of not having a new fire hall eventually will negatively affect home insurance,” he said. “So that, kind of, is a ying and yang to an insurance conversation.”

He said the city’s Facilities department is looking to move forward with a concise and environmentally-conscious plan once the land is obtained— likely a three-year process at a minimum.

The search is also on for grants to build the new fire hall, said city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack.

“And we can’t get a grant until we have a site and a design for this building,” he explained. “So that is definitely the urgency on this one is to get it into a place where we can be applying for those grants.”

That may take a few years to get there, Ellison added. But does the city have a few more years with the current fire hall, asked Coun. Jesse Woodward.

“Does the fire hall reach a point where it doesn’t pass?” asked Woodward.

“Twenty years ago,” Ellison said with a laugh. “It doesn’t meet the post disaster standards. Seismically it isn’t up to the job. Building code changes this year are that all new buildings in the province have to meet a minimum seismic level. The existing fire hall here was never designed with any of that in mind.”

City general manager of Community Planning, Chris Johnson, said the ladder truck the city has — and the only one that would fit in the current fire hall — is below the size and rating needed to fight fires in the taller buildings Nelson is seeing built.

“A newer unit would not fit in the existing hall. So we can’t get that until we have a new hall,” he said, which could affect the city’s Fire Underwriters Survey rating.

Ellison said as long as there is a plan in place to eventually replace the fire hall the city could keep its rating.