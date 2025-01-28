Forestry job losses could reshape the West Kootenay's future

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: The Selkirk Mountain range

As the challenges facing the West Kootenay’s forestry sector deepen, many have expressed concern over the potential for significant job losses.

Tom Thomson, executive director of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce (NDCC), highlighted the potential ripple effects of the proposed 25 per cent tariffs from the U.S.

“Forestry jobs are the backbone of Nelson,” said Thomson. “ If those jobs disappear the ripple effects are felt everywhere…It trickles down.”

“It’s a bit too early to say for sure,” he added. “It could lead to huge layoffs in the forestry and manufacturing areas.”

Thomson likened the situation to an iceberg, emphasizing the current unpredictability of the forestry sector.

“You see the tip, but it's the part below that water that can really sink you,” he said, adding that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs makes it tough to predict the full impact.

The provincial government has stated through a preliminary assessment that they project to lose $69 billion in economic growth between 2025 and 2028. They also proposed that the province's gross domestic product (GDP) could decline by 0.6 per cent each year, with an estimated 124,000 job losses by 2028.

“When people lose their jobs they have less money to spend, and that impacts the entire local economy,” said Thomson.

As the provincial forestry sector searches for solutions, while grappling with looming threats of U.S. tariffs, local advocates warn that reducing regulations could worsen the situation.

A Nelson-based forestry advocate Joe Karthein said that B.C. forests can not sustain the impact tariffs may have.

“The solution does not lie in reducing regulations or increasing logging rates in already over harvested forests, which is the current direction of the B.C. government,” he said.

Karthein and other advocates have suggested that a complete reset of the system is the only viable path to long-term sustainability.

“The industry is already in crisis...We only have about 10 years of profitable primary forests left,” he said. “The system needs a reform to avoid long-term collapse.”

Karthein is the founder of the Save What's Left Conservation Society, which has rallied to protect areas in B.C. that are vulnerable to clearcutting for years.

“To support a sustainable future, the B.C. government should implement a legislated 10-year transition away from clearcutting toward selective logging, with incentives for businesses that adapt more quickly," said Karthein.

Regardless of how the Ministry of Forests decides to respond if tariffs are implemented, job losses in the forestry sector could leave a lasting impact on the West Kootenay economy.