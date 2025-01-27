Creston to consider free one-year pet licenses for animals adopted through PAWS

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

Adopting a "fur-baby" might soon come with a little bonus in Creston.

The town is exploring a request from the Building and Bylaw Services that would offer free pet licenses for cats and dogs adopted through the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society (PAWS).

The proposal seeks to increase licensing compliance and reduce staff resources spent on enforcement and education. Under the current licensing requirements, some adopters have not obtained mandatory licenses.

According to the request, 31 animals were adopted through PAWS, with some new owners yet to purchase mandatory licenses. Meanwhile, six dogs were adopted through the Town of Creston by residents who have not subsequently obtained the mandatory pet licenses.

Currently pet licence fees are $100 for unsterilized cats and dogs, and $25 for those who are sterilized .

The request also aims to encourage pet adoption and ownership by improving tracking and follow-ups for animal welfare and bylaw enforcement. In addition, the proposal suggests that free licenses could also improve data collection for pets in the community.

The proposal in now in the councils hands and is on the agenda for the next city council meeting scheduled for Jan. 28.