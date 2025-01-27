Nelson's Whitewater Ski Resort tops previous Community Day Donations

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Whitewater Ski Resort's 2025 Community Day raised the bar this year.

The ski resort raised over $16,000 for local non-profits through their annual event that offers $25 lift tickets.

In 2023, the resort donated over $11,000 to local organizations from the events proceeds.

Whitewater brand director Kyle Caçador-Florence said that the funds will go to supporting local initiatives.

"By partnering with these three non-profits, we’re able to support some fantastic local organizations that are making a difference in our backyard, and we can invite even more people in our community to experience and enjoy the mountain safely and affordably."

Additionally, Whitewater organized a food drive during Community Day, contributing a sizeable donation of no-perishable items to the Nelson Community Food Centre.

Community Day is one of the many routes the ski resort takes to support the local community, alongside gear donations, fundraisers and partnerships with local event organizations.

Florence also extended his gratitude to the local guests who made this years event a success.

"Our incredible community is what truly sets Whitewater apart."

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Whitewater Ski Resort website.