The Trust welcomes new director; announces Nelson’s Carver as re-elected chair

Photo: Submitted

Nelson retains its top billing on the Columbia Basin Trust board of directors.

Jocelyn Carver of Nelson has been re-elected as the chair of the board, joining Owen Torgerson of Valemount as who was elected as vice-chair.

As well, new director Susan Clovechok — a resident of Fairmont Hot Springs since 2007 — replaces Don McCormick as the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) nominee. She joins the 12-member board, which “ensures the Trust continues to support the efforts of people in the Columbia Basin and remains a healthy, resilient organization,” said Carver.

“We are excited about the perspectives and community-focused insights (Clovechok) will bring to our work,” she said.

Clovechok is serving her second term as electoral Area F director and vice-chair of the RDEK. Her leadership experience spans national corporations and non-profits, with expertise in sales, marketing, communications and organizational development. She has also owned a small business and previously served as the executive director of the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, the terms of Torgerson and Ron Oszust of Golden have been renewed until Dec. 31, 2026.

Board members must reside in the Columbia Basin. Directors are nominated by the five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council, with the Province of BC directly appointing the remaining six directors.