City bylaw department sets sights on 26 per cent increase in ticket fine revenue in 2025

Photo: Agenda screenshot Nelson's bylaw officers.

The aim of the Nelson Bylaw Department this year is to increase its licencing fines revenue by 26 per cent, according to a recent departmental budget report.

An increase of $101,786 is projected for the 2025 budget, bylaw manager Adriana Snashall told Nelson city council on Jan. 10, bringing in a total of $495,563 in licencing fees and fines for the city.

In the last year the city’s three bylaw officers handed out 20,441 tickets and created 408 files with bylaw infractions.

She felt community engagement and public messaging would be vital this year for bylaw services as it increased transparency, built trust with Nelson residents and businesses, and ensured enforcement will lead to more effective compliance.

“Our commitment to these (budget) goals this year will allow us to exceed current service levels, meeting ticketing targets, enhance public perception of bylaw and provide greater support to our officers,” she said.

Coun. Leslie Payne asked what ticketing targets were about.

“Just reflecting back to the budget and just making sure” we are on target, Snashell said.

Overall, the bylaw department collects $2.041 million off of coin revenue ($1.29 million), fees and fines, as well as parking permits and the parkade ($255,000).

Some costs are going up for the department — with the addition of a fulltime manager and a part-time officer — with a 13 per cent increase to salary and benefits ($522,409 total).

The department makes a $1.29 million contribution to city reserves, being earmarked for the street and sidewalk repair program that the city conducts internally (not contracted).

Within the last year the department accomplished several major tasks, including relocating from the Nelson Police Department building to City Hall.

In response to increased public attention and council interest the department also expanded its efforts on minimizing the number of negative wildlife interactions in Nelson.

That evolved “through increased education on attractants and enforcing bylaws on improper waste and compost containment,” said Snashell.

Speaking of the streets

The bylaw officers expanded interaction with the vulnerable populations of Nelson last year in an effort to balance the unique needs of homelessness, mental health and addiction with overall community safety and security.

The department played a bigger role with the street community last year and helped arrange encampment cleanups, said Snashell.

“As we become more deeply engaged with vulnerable populations and navigate the shifting opinions within society, we remain committed to ensuring staff and community safety by implementing training programs addressing communication equipment and shortfalls,” she said.

Coun. Jesse Woodward asked how bylaw officers were feeling about their own safety when it came to dealing with street issues.

“They have definitely expressed some concern as we have seen the uptick in concern from the residents, as well as our officers,” said Snashell. “That’s why wanted to look at some equipment upgrades just to keep them personally protected, as well as training to help them manage situations on the street.”

An early morning presence of officers along Baker Street and in encampment locations has received positive response from businesses and residents, Snashell added, with routine monitoring of the encampment areas throughout the day.

In conjunction with Public Works, the bylaw department organized regular cleanups of encampments and abandoned camps.