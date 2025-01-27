Investments in tourism made across region to attract visitors and drive local economic growth

Photo: Contributed

One of the major industries of the West Kootenay is tourism.

Possessing an abundance of natural attractions and outdoor recreation experiences brings the world to the doorstep of the region.

But support for the tourism infrastructure can be costly, with millions sometimes needed to keep the roads and doors open to the natural areas of the region.

Last week, Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced funding for several tourism projects in the Southern Interior region, including $110,000 for Kootenay Rockies Tourism to develop a marketing campaign to help attract more visitors to 20 rural communities along Highway 3.

Close to home in Nelson, the fund will be providing $42,000 for the Village of Nakusp to improve accessibility on the Nakusp Hot Springs Trail.

Overall, over $2 million in PacifiCan funding will be distributed through the Tourism Growth program for 14 organizations based in B.C.'s Southern Interior. This investment will help enhance outdoor recreation, extend the tourism season, and attract visitors to smaller communities.

Looking west, the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland will receive $250,000 to enhance the accessibility of its day lodge, expand its equipment rental service, and install interpretive signage. These upgrades will improve the visitor experience and transform the club into a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

"This new infrastructure has been a vision and priority of our strategic plan with the goal of showcasing a new day lodge for the BC Winter Games in February 2026,” said Adele Pratt, board member for the club.

“This legacy project is fundamental to Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club's ability to host larger events and expand our community service year-round. The Expansion of trailhead facilities will help fulfill our vision of creating a world-class cross country ski experience for our members, community and visitors"

The Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance is receiving $250,000 in PacifiCan funding to improve a four-kilometre section of the hiking and biking trail network in the Columbia Valley.

Over the Selkirk Mountains an upgraded trail will increase access between Radium Hot Springs and Invermere, enhance accessibility for people of all ages and abilities, and encourage more visitors to explore the region's natural beauty.

PacifiCan's investment will also facilitate planning for a safer, more accessible trail route between Radium and Kootenay National Park.

To the north, the fund will be providing $250,000 for CAPOW Guiding to improve infrastructure for its backcountry hiking tours near Revelstoke.