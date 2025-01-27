Rossland council adopts the Path to Inclusion: The Rossland Accessibility Plan

Photo: Contributed

A path to inclusion and accessibility is beating its way to the door of the city of Rossland.

Put forth by the City of Rossland, the "Path to Inclusion: The Rossland Accessibility Plan" is a strategic initiative aimed at making the city a more “inclusive, welcoming and accessible environment for all residents and visitors.”

In essence, the plan is the result of community consultation and collaboration with accessibility experts.

“The Rossland Accessibility Plan is a significant step towards creating a city where everyone can participate fully in community life,” said Rossland Mayor Andy Morel. “We are committed to making Rossland a place where all residents and visitors feel welcome and supported.”

The plan outlines a series of initiatives designed to remove barriers and enhance accessibility in public spaces, transportation, housing and city services, with the key components including:

Infrastructure improvements: upgrading sidewalks, crosswalks and public buildings to meet accessibility standards;

Accessible transportation: expanding accessible public transit options and improving transportation services for individuals with disabilities;

Inclusive housing: promoting the development of accessible and affordable housing units; and

Community engagement: establishing an accessibility advisory committee to ensure ongoing community input and oversight.

Uploading the plan

The Rossland Accessibility Plan is designed to be implemented over the next decade, with short-term (2025-2026), mid-term (2027-2029), and long-term (2029 and beyond) actions.

The timeline will create a phased approach to address accessibility needs and help the city address the most pressing issues first, while also planning for future improvements.

“The phased approach also ensures the city can allocate resources effectively, capitalize on any available grant opportunities, and make steady progress towards creating a more inclusive and accessible community,” noted a press release from the city.