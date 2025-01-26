Climate resilience boosted and emissions reduced for non-profits in Columbia Basin

Photo: submitted The Harrop and District Community Centre Society is enhancing energy efficiency and climate resilience, with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

The Harrop and District Community Centre Society is keeping both energy efficiency and challenging weather events in mind as it undertakes upgrades on Harrop Hall.

The society — one of 21 projects underway focusing on upgrades aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing resilience to climate impacts — is implementing its home-grown solutions to address climate change in the Columbia Basin, supported by Columbia Basin Trust.

In Harrop, activities include installing an air-source heat pump, an air purifier and LED lighting, and improving the insulation of floors, ceilings and the hot-water tank.

“By replacing natural gas emissions in all but the coldest weather and reducing heat loss, we will reduce energy consumption,” said Gillian Hurn, society chair. “In addition, this project will allow us to use the hall to offer heat, air conditioning and wildfire-smoke relief to our local community under extreme weather conditions.”

Projects like the Harrop Hall are taking place across the Basin — including infrastructure or operational upgrades that improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or enhance climate resilience — said Ulli Mueller, senior manager, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“Non-profits provide essential services to people in the region. Improving their buildings or adding renewable energy sources not only helps reduce emissions but also strengthens their ability to respond to challenges like wildfires or extreme heat,” he said.

In Nelson, the Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society received $32,800 to install an air-source heat pump on the third floor of the museum.

Other projects in the West Kootenay-Boundary include:

Ainsworth

J.B. Fletcher Restoration Society

Upgrade exterior wall insulation at the J.B. Fletcher Store and Museum. ($14,100)

Castlegar

Blueberry Creek Community School Council

Install an air-source heat pump at Blueberry Creek Early Learning and Care Centre. ($9,800)

Kootenay Doukhobor Historical Society

Install an air-source heat pump in the audio-visual building and install LED lighting in the annex building at Doukhobor Discovery Centre. ($12,400)

Pass Creek Community Hall Society

Install solar on Pass Creek Hall. ($11,300)

Creston

Kootenay Employment Services Society

Install solar on the northernmost building of the Creston office. ($38,100)

Nakusp

Arrow Lakes Pastoral Charge

Install a heat pump system and install LED lighting at Robertson Memorial United Church community space and warming centre. ($18,400)

Silverton

Slocan Lake Arts Council

Install energy-efficient doors and windows and add attic insulation at Silverton Gallery. ($122,200)

Tarrys

Tarrys and District Community Hall Society

Install a dual-fuel heat pump system at Tarrys Hall. ($27,400)

Wynndel

Wynndel Community Centre