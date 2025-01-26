Application process opens for Oxygen Art Centre's residency program

Photo: Submitted Documentation of artist-in-residence Chris Dufour during a workshop at Oxygen Art Centre, Summer 2024

Oxygen Art Centre is now accepting applications to their exhibition and residency program.

The goals of Oxygen Art Centre are to stimulate the creation, exhibition, and discussion of contemporary art in all disciplines; to encourage cultural development and professional artistic practices; to engage in community development through art-based projects; and to achieve diversity in programming and organizational practices.

Applicants are encouraged to submit proposals expressing interest in an exhibition, a residency, or both. Oxygen’s submission guidelines are structured to offer an introduction to you and your practice; you are not expected to have a resolved project at the time of application.

Instead, the residency is more about your approaches, ideas, and methodologies with which you might approach collaboration with Oxygen. More information on Oxygen’s submission guidelines can be found on their website.

Oxygen Art Centre’s exhibition and residency program accepts submissions from artists in all stages of their practice. Exhibitions and residencies are typically planned two to three years in advance. Artists who live and work within the Columbia Basin region, provincially, and nationally, as well as artists from marginalized backgrounds and experiences, are encouraged to apply.

Oxygen supports exhibitions and projects that engage its mandate in exciting and challenging ways.

“We welcome work in any medium, including photography, video, performance art, drawing, installation, ceramics, textiles, community- and socially engaged practices,” read a release on the program. “We accept proposals for solo, group, curated, or major exhibition-led projects and screenings, workshops, performances, and collaborations.”

Oxygen considers the form of “exhibition” as a public meeting space for exchange and is encouraged by proposals that challenge traditional exhibition forms.

Oxygen Art Centre is a rural artist-run centre located on the tum xula7xw of the sn??ay?ckstx (otherwise known as Nelson). Founded in 2002, Oxygen Art Centre provides space and programming for artists and the public to engage in the creation, experimentation, research, exhibition, and performance of contemporary art.