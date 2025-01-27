Facebook Marketplace scam intercepted due to Nelson residents quick thinking

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

A Nelson resident's quick thinking saved them from getting scammed out of almost $5,000.

The Nelson Police Department reported that a resident was targeted over the weekend, after posting an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“Scams originating on Facebook Marketplace are some of the most common types of fraud that we’re

seeing,” said Cpl. Van Huis in a news release.



The a man who contacted the would be victim claimed that he was out of town, but would pay for the item in full through e-transfer. After sending what appeared to be an e-transfer link, the prompt asked for the sellers banking information.

Once the scammer had received the account information, they made two transfers of $180 each from the sellers

account, which went unnoticed. They then attempted to send a transfer of $4,700.

The transaction was flagged by the sellers bank which subsequently froze any further transactions from the account.

Due to the discrepancy, it was caught early, and the seller was able to have their money reimbursed. Van Huis is urging the public to take preventative measures to help keep their banking account details secure.

"A legitimate e-transfer will not require any banking information other than an email or phone number,” said Van Huis.

“It is a good idea to take additional precautions such as setting up email notifications for e-transfers and never exchanging money with someone you have not met in person.”

The Nelson Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they believe they have been the victim of a scam.