Nelson police arrest suspect without incident following machete attack

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: Samantha Holomay

The Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to a report involving an assault on Tuesday, Jan.21, following multiple calls to the police.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim being chased by the suspect near a residential area. The victim then tripped and fell, at which point the suspect struck him in the hand with a machete.

Police report that they found the victim bleeding when they arrived on the scene roughly two minutes after the incident occurred. The suspect was then arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe hand injuries.