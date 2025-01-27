'Girls and grit': Business owner inspires women to tackle traditionally masculine tasks

Photo: Shawna Woelke Photo: Excited to pass down her mechanical skills, Shawna Woelke posted on social media to ask if any women wanted to learn how to change their oil.

Changing a car tire or handling an oil change are often tasks young women typically don’t learn early in life, and that's exactly the point for Shawna Woelke.

“I just did an oil change in my car, and then I was just wondering if anyone else might need help. It's so easy, and yet, many girls, my friends included, usually take their cars to a shop,” she said.

Excited to pass down her skills, she posted on social media asking if anyone wanted to learn how to change their oil. While only a few people reached out, she was happy to help out in any way she could.

“Working with power tools. I've noticed a lot of girls, love learning about how to do it, and I think that it empowers them. That's a really good feeling on my part. I'm like, ‘yeah, I taught you how to do that’.”

Woelke said she believes it's important for anyone unfamiliar with traditionally masculine tasks to feel more confident and independent when faced with jobs that require equipment or hands-on skills.

“It's a really good feeling, especially like in a "man's world",” she said. “I feel really good. Especially at work working with power tools and stuff. It's just empowering.”

That same energy drove Woelke to purchase her own landscaping company in 2020. After working as a server for years, she decided during the pandemic to switch careers.

She joined Lettuce Lawn and Garden, a landscaping company, which eventually went up for sale.

Photo: Shawna Woelke Photo: Photo: Woelke purchased Lawn Lettuce and Garden in 2020, as has been running the successful business with a crew of mostly women

Over the years many women have applied, eager to learn the world of landscaping and get familiar with using power tools, heavy equipment and other gardening tools.

“That was probably the most amazing thing that's ever happened in my life,” said Woelke.

With the support of the women who sold her the business, Woelke now runs the company with a predominantly female crew.

“They were just unbelievably helpful, I'm ever so grateful for all their help. I couldn't have done it without them,” she said.

As more women roll up their sleeves to absorb these essential skills, Woelke hopes to inspire a greater cultural shift—one where confidence under a hood or in a toolshed becomes second nature to anyone, regardless of gender.

When asked about the advice she’d give to other women and girls looking to embrace their independence, Woelke encourages others to “just go for it.”

“Just throw yourself into it. Don't be shy. Just give it a try.”