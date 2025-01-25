Storytelling and art showing by KORE at Coldsmoke Powderfest next month

Photo: Contributed

Everyone has a story to tell.

And during the Coldsmoke Powderfest in Nelson (Feb. 21-23), KORE will host Stories to Tell, an evening of live storytelling by people in the powder sports industry.

Slated for the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m.), the Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Society (KORE) storytelling line up has yet to be finalized.

As part of the event, KORE will unveil a first-of-its-kind Topsheet Art Gallery, an exhibit showcasing ski and snowboard top sheet designs from the Kootenay region and beyond. If you are interested in showcasing your skis or snowboards, contact Jayme Moye.

Coldsmoke Powderfest — of which KORE is a title sponsor — is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture that includes clinics, competitions and ski-themed arts and culture programming in the city and at Whitewater Ski Resort.

As well as the storytelling, KORE — the first outdoor craft gear maker alliance in Canada — is hosting an in-person Speaker Series at the Nelson Innovation Centre Thursday, Feb. 20 (5-6:30 p.m).

If you are into gear, KORE will have up to four tents at the Demo Village outside Whitewater’s lodge on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 22 and 23) displaying KORE members’ products. If you are interested in having your items there, email Riley Wilcox.