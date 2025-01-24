Protestors met with RCMP after CFIA protocol check-in at Edgewood ostrich farm

Photo: Contributed Photo: Screenshots from the protest's live stream

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), accompanied by RCMP officers, were met by protesters when they arrived at Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. on Jan. 24 to enforce protocols ahead of the Feb. 1 cull order deadline.

Katie Pasitney, co-owner of the farm, said they were given little notice to prepare after CFIA officials sent an email late the night before, announcing they would arrive early the next morning.

According to Pasitney, the CFIA stated in the email that RCMP officers would accompany them to ensure the safety of their staff due to the presence of demonstrators days before.

The protest was also live streamed by some demonstrators in attendance.

“So, they brought two RCMP SUVs, and there were 20 happy supporters holding signs. The CFIA officers were in hazmat suits with special goggles and masks,” said Pasitney.

Photo: Contributed Photo: Screenshots from the protests live stream

She added that the CFIA notified the farm that they planned a visit at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, to enforce antibody protocols. However, the visit had been rescheduled from an earlier date due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“They came today because they were supposed to come the other day,” said Pasitney.

Photo: Contributed Photo: Screenshots from the protests live stream

Pasitney noted the CFIA’s visit lasted over two hours, during which officers in hazmat suits assisted in the removal of ostrich byproducts.

Despite the cull order deadline still set for Feb. 1, Pasitney said her family has secured legal representation and is moving forward with their stay order.

However, she said the CFIA has requested scientific evidence to support the farm’s claims regarding the treatment and health of the ostriches.

“They want to see the antibodies. They want to see the antibody program continue and to go forward,” she said.

Pasitney emphasized the farm’s importance to Canadian research and called for public support through letters and donations to cover legal costs, which she estimated to now be between $14,000 and $20,000.

Still, she expressed hope that the global attention and support from demonstrators would be enough to convince the CFIA to halt the decision to cull the 400 ostriches by Feb. 1.