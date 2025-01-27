Nelson businesses weigh in on the importance of shopping local

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: Hylas Millard

Local shops in Nelson have been feeling the pressure that many brick-and-mortar stores have endured recently.

Manager of the Tribute Board Shop in Nelson, Hylas Millard, said that keeping the regional money circulating is what helps local businesses stay afloat.

"Just keeping keeping the money in the town is so important," he said. "It's all going back into the community. I get my paycheque and I spend it at the Co-op (Kootenay Co-op) or the bike stores... So that it goes right back to another local business."

This last year the shop celebrated its 20th anniversary and has been a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts to purchase new gear.

Millard said the tailored personal experiences that the shop offers are what help keep customers from shopping online.

"I have noticed that people do appreciate coming into a brick-and-mortar store and trying a boot on their foot and getting the advice of people who work here," he said. "People express that to us, that they'd rather buy from us than get 20 per cent off from a website."

In terms of regional online shopping revenue, B.C. accounted for 14.1 per cent of Canada's online shopping habits. A 2022 survey revealed that 59 per cent of the province prefers online shopping to in-person. Typically younger Canadians, aged 18 to 34, preferred to shop online. While 73 per cent of those aged 55 and over favour purchasing products in-store.

Millard highlighted why he believes it's valuable to shop locally, adding that the revenue supports and benefits other community sectors.

"Just keeping the circulation in the community is always important. It's keeping other businesses alive."

He added that despite the competitive nature of the business sector, local businesses often help each other out.

"I'm looking for something, and I go in the hall up here, and they don't have it. But, they send me somewhere else, and that place has it." he said.

Despite the recent challenges faced by brick-and-mortar stores, Millard's words highlight a deeper sentiment about local businesses. Suggesting that they are more than just a place to shop—they're integral to the community.

"There is such a snowboard community here, there's only like a couple of little hubs for it, so you got to be that community place for people to come and hang out and feel at home."

"We need all of them to be doing well for everyone else to succeed."