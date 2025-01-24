Hall Street Pier in demand for weddings and city sets the price

Photo: City of Nelson

West Arm of Kootenay Lake’s newest pier is open for business.

Hall Street Pier has been in demand for bookings for weddings since it was completed last fall, according to City of Nelson staff.

In a Jan. 10 meeting an amendment was adopted to the Fees and Charges Bylaw setting a price to rent the facility at $50.

The city has not charged a fee for the use of the Hall Street Pier since it was completed last year, but has been monitoring use to ensure proposed fees are practical. At a March 2023, special meeting, council requested the pier be used for special events at a cost neutral rate (costs are consistent with the costs associated with staff time and resources to maintain the pier).

The pier price is the first phase of the special events overhaul, said city director of corporate services, Sarah Winton. Staff reviewed and then developed the Hall Street Pier Regulation Bylaw and Lakeside Park Wharf Bylaw and made an amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw, she said.

Photo: Contributed

“Now that regulations for use of the pier are put in place, a thorough look at the special events process and associated fees will occur,” she said in her report to council.

“When council looked at approving the canopy we were asked to do a business case on how it could work there, and what is the market rate for private functions there,” said city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack.

“This is the first step in moving toward that direction from council to create a revenue stream here that can fund the cost of that project.”

No weddings were allowed to be booked on the pier last year.

These bylaws provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for the management and operation of the Lakeside Park Wharf and Hall Street Pier, as well as associated fees and charges for weddings at the Hall Street Pier.

The introduction of the Lakeside Park Wharf Bylaw and the Hall Street Pier Regulation Bylaw is intended to mitigate issues such as unauthorized mooring, disorderly conduct, and unsafe practices.