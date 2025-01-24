BC Parks Foundation supports expansion park to protect Western Painted Turtles

Photo: Robin Gill Western Painted Turtle.

The Western Painted Turtles likely don’t know someone is looking out for them.

Earlier this week the province purchased over 65 hectares near Rosebud Lake Regional Park, quintupling the park to more than 80 hectares and bringing much of the lake’s shoreline into the regional park.

The shoreline and the upland leading into it are crucial for Western Painted Turtles which make their home in this part of the West Kootenay and are the only native freshwater turtle species in B.C.

And the expansion couldn’t come any sooner. According to the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, the Western Painted Turtles are of special concern. They are especially vulnerable and under threat at their nesting stage. Predators and humans can damage their eggs. As a result, only one in five hatchlings make it to adulthood.

“We purchased this land and protected these vulnerable nesting sites to give the turtles a better chance of hatching and surviving to adulthood,” said B.C. Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day.

The turtles stand out with its unique red and yellow stripes and can often be found sunbathing in the spring.

Unique find

Rosebud Lake is unique because it is fed by underground springs, further emphasizing the importance of protecting these lands.

In 2002, Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) established “The Rosebud Lake Park Plan” which identified the need to expand the park to provide refuge for the wildlife and the ability to control the water levels that are critical for the park’s environment.

“We have worked hard to secure the protection of the Western Painted Turtle and are happy to now have both the water and land protection to ensure the survival of the painted turtles," said electoral Area G director Hans Cunningham.

The RDCK will continue to operate Rosebud Lake Regional Park, including the additional land acquired, and will be taking over the rights and obligations of the water license to protect the painted turtles.

Park visitors must stay on existing roads and trails — that are not routinely maintained. Basic amenities and upgrades to the park will be done through RDCK Park's planning efforts and in the future will work towards a management plan that will include public consultation.