'Local loot needs your love': New community plan could boost shop local initiatives

Photo: Contributed Photo: Samantha Holomay

Local businesses are the heartbeat of Nelson, and the city's new Official Community Plan offers residents a chance to help them thrive.

Executive director of the Nelson District Chamber of Commerce (NDCC) Tom Thomson, said it's difficult to measure the success of shop-local campaigns, but highlighted the importance of supporting the retail and food sectors.

"The main reason why we want to continue to support shop-local campaigns and think local first is basically to make sure that people are always aware that we have a great retail, food and beverage mix," said Thomson.

According to Statistics Canada, the wholesale and retail service sectors in Nelson account for 9.2 per cent of employment, which highlights the city's reliance on their success.

“We want to make sure that people are trying to circulate as much money within our greater Nelson area and the regional West Kootenay. Including Castlegar, Trail, and Rossland. Stay within our region. Spread the wealth and keep businesses open."

Thomson explained that all sectors are interconnected, and if one struggles, the effects can trickle down.

"They might not happen overnight, but the longer challenges persist— whether those tariffs are either threatened or then they're enacted, the bigger employers, the manufacturing sector and forestry sectors will certainly be impacted,” he said. “That just trickles down to the rest of the small business community as well."

Over the past few years, Nelson's small business sector has faced challenges that have impacted their operations. A notable setback was the bankruptcy of Small Business BC, which ceased operations due to financial challenges. The non-profit organization financially supported entrepreneurs across the province, which left many small businesses without key resources.

According to a Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) survey, crime has also posed a problem. Nearly half of small businesses in Western Canada, including those in Nelson, reported experiencing theft or property damage. 32 per cent of businesses said they were direct victims of these incidents.

“Businesses have struggled over the last three or four years, and it's never been Nirvana," said Thomson.

"These businesses are small businesses. People that are worried about keeping their lights on, paying their taxes, paying their employees, and making sure that they still have a little bit of money left at the end of the day."

Some might ask, where do we go from here? The City of Nelson has completed the first draft of its new Official Community Plan, which invites public feedback for residents to help shape future initiatives.

Shopping locally is one way to contribute to the community’s economic stability. Whether it's shopping or attending community events, small steps can make a meaningful difference in shaping the future of Nelson’s business sector.