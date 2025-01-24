GoFundMe for Edgewood Ostrich farmers surpasses fundraising goal

Photo: Katie Pasitney Photo: A protest was held on the farm earlier this week

The GoFundMe created for the Edgewood ostrich farmers has surpassed its original fundraising goal.

Since its launch, the campaign has raised funds for legal support and advocacy efforts amid a contentious cull order from the Canadian Inspection Agency (CFIA)

The campaign has gained support from both the local community and donors from other countries.

The initial goal of $3,500 was set earlier this month but as of Jan.24, $9,820 has been raised.

Ostrich farmer Katie Pasitney said the fundraiser exceeded her expectations, but doesn't want to grow complacent, emphasizing that more funds are needed to cover ongoing legal costs.

“We don't know yet how high the legal costs will go,” she said. “The first lawyer was like 30 to $40,000 just to try to fight for a stay.”

A stay of proceedings is when a court pauses or halts part or all of a case's proceedings.

Pasitney emphasized the importance of continued donations to cover future legal expenses.

“We still need to pay for legal costs going forward,” she said. “If people can still donate, it's going to be extremely important going forward in the next week,” said Pasitney.

Despite the financial milestone, the family acknowledges that the fight isn’t over, as the cull order deadline is now less than a week away.

Photo: Katie Pasitney

Pasitney explained that her family incurred legal expenses on their own before launching the GoFundMe.

Grateful for the support her family has received, she remains hopeful that funds will help prevent the cull order, which mandates the destruction of their flock of 400 ostriches by Feb.1

“It was uplifting to see and hear about all of the people behind this movement here to save these 400 healthy animals,” she said.

Humbled by the kindness of donors near and far, Pasitney said that the experience has shown her the strength of the community.

“We're not alone. We know it,” she said. “But having that physical contact, a hug, a simple hug, or just seeing that the world is watching and supporting us, it was a wonderful moment.”