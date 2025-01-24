Local entertainer challenges stereotypes through storytelling

Photo: Lucas Myers Photo: Lucas Myers

Local actor Lucas Myers said despite considering himself more of a wallflower, he finds inspiration by channelling personas contrary to his own.

“It's one of those characters where as soon as the audience sees him, they're like, ‘oh, we're in for a good time,” he said. “Everyone gets nervous as a performer, but for some reason with Randy, I don't get very nervous, because he's not nervous. There’s this cool thing that kind of happens.”

Regarding his upcoming theatre show, Randy from Creston, Myers said he leans into stereotypes when developing characters like Randy—for two reasons.

“It actually kind of makes people comfortable. They as an audience are like ‘oh, I know where we are. And then, I also like to subvert them."

Myers said that through his characters, he tries to bear the concept that people are not monolithic.

“There's more to this guy than you think. That's part of what I like to do with my shows. There's more going on here than what we assume. It's much more complicated.”

He explained that the insight behind his Randy character stems from the very first one-person show that he created about 20 years ago.

“I came up with this idea of a redneck wellness thing. He's kind of looking at the world, and there's so much divisiveness and we seem to be at each other's throats a bit," he said. "It’s called Redneck wisdom.”

The Nelson-raised actor hopes audience members can find a new way of understanding one another.

“Hopefully (the audience) will take something away from the show that just makes them think the next time they are kind of about to pass judgment on somebody and go, ‘oh, you know what, maybe not’”.

With just over a day before curtain, and a list of shows on the horizon, Myers said he hopes that attendees will enjoy the communal experience overall.

“That's the underlying message of the show, I’m not trying to bonk anybody over the head with it,” he said jokingly.

You can catch Myers at his next show at the Vallican Whole on Jan.25 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door, or attendees can also reserve a spot by visiting his wesbite.