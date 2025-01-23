Community rallies in support of Edgewood ostrich farmers to protest CFIA cull order

Photo: Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. Photo: Katie Pasitney

Ostrich farmer Katie Pasitney said that supporters gathered at her farm to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) decision, which has put pressure on her family's estate.

“At the peak of everybody being there were 25-30 people,” she said. “ And for out in the middle of nowhere it was good. They all came from Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cherryville.”

Pasitney said that supporters painted signs reading “Save the Ostriches” and distributed business cards with barcodes to direct people in attendance to additional resources.

Castanet requested pictures and videos from the protest, but did not receive any before deadline.

After a follow-up meeting with the CFIA, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, was cancelled for “unseen circumstances”, Pasitney said she considered it a small victory.

Outrage over cull order

Ostrich farmers and animal justice advocates have voiced concern over the CFIA’s decision to cull the Edgewood farm’s herd of 400 ostriches by Feb.1 following an avian flu outbreak.

“We've had the utmost respect for the CFIA and know they have a very complicated job uphold,” she said. “But in this case, I do believe these 400 healthy animals now have their herd immunity."

Castanet has received emails from supporters denouncing the cull order. One email referenced a Zoom meeting titled Fighting Back Against a Heartbreaking Order, was organized to protest the decision.

“I participated in a Zoom call last night about the plight of a small family farm in Kootenay, B.C. They have been ordered by the CFIA to slaughter their entire flock of 400 ostriches,’ wrote Monika Moeller in an email. “These birds have been raised for decades and are not used for food.”

Retired specialized kinesiologist Al Dadswell also opposed the culling, describing the decision as unjustified government overreach.

“These animals are not sick. They are not sold to humans as food. They are not at risk of spreading disease and yet the government of B.C. is trying to force their termination, and thus destroy a family-run business,” he wrote.

Community support sparks hope

Pasitney said global attention has been drawn to the issue, with calls and emails coming in from around the world.

“The message is one of support. And to see everybody in person come and say, ‘you're not alone’, that made we cry a lot today, and it was beautiful.”

Despite the cull deadline being less than 10 days away, Pasitney said she remains hopeful that the pressure and support from community members and farmers will prompt the CFIA to rescind the order before Feb.1.