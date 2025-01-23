Housing project proposed for ‘vacant’ city, regional district land goes public

Photo: Contributed Design concept of proposed building.

The housing project that has caused much consternation in the city’s recreation community is opening its doors for a sneak peek.

On Monday, Nelson CARES is hosting an open house on the proposed development on Front Street (Prestige Lakeside Resort, 5-7 p.m.), also known as the “vacant lot at the corner of Front and Cedar streets.”

The open house will include information and details on the project, as well as an opportunity to give feedback on the project. The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be present to answer questions about the recreation campus engagement process, but the focus of the event will be the overall proposed development.

Nelson CARES Society is proposing a new building that will provide 50 units of long-term, affordable housing for low-and moderate-income households in Nelson.

The proposed development is a six-storey building that includes a mixture of studio to three-bedroom units, two stories of parking, and a 5,000-square-foot expansion of the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) facility (30 per cent).

This year CARES will submit an application to the B.C. Housing Community Housing Fund, a program focused on housing individuals, seniors, and families with low to moderate incomes. The program requires the following rental mix:

30 per cent near market rent;

50 per cent of units are rent geared-to-income (qualifying tenants pay 30 per cent of their income to shelter costs); and

20 per cent deeply affordable units.

“The proposed building will be focused on serving the same types of households as NCARES’ Hall Street development,” noted a website on the project.

If the application to B.C. Housing is successful, it is anticipated that permitting will occur throughout 2025 with construction potentially starting in spring, 2026.