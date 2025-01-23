Tariff threats highlight gaps in West Kootenay's forest sector preparedness

Photo: Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar Photo: Instagram

Tariff plans have raised questions about the West Kootenay's forest sector preparedness.

U.S. President Donald Trump has doubled down on his plans to place tariffs one of the West Kootenay’s most profitable sectors.

In an interview with Castanet, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said the province plans to respond by instituting regulatory tariffs, speeding up permitting, and diversifying the countries B.C. exports wood to.

“Minister of Finance, Brenda Bailey, relayed yesterday what the job and economic impacts of this Trump tariff would be on B.C.. At the same time, he also said that we are much better positioned than other provinces because we have done good work diversifying our economy," said Parmar.

On Jan. 15, the provincial government launched a review of BC Timber Sales (BCTS) to ensure the forestry sector is equipped to overcome challenges.

“Forestry in B.C. is in transition, and the people and communities who rely on our forests – who are bearing the brunt of ongoing challenges – want change now,” said Parmar in a news release.

“That’s why I have asked Lennard Joe, George Abbott and Brian Frenkel to look at the opportunities to leverage BCTS to set B.C.’s forest industry up for the next 100 years.”

As a possible trade war with the U.S. looms, forestry leaders are urging the government to remove internal barriers that would allow for easier trade of goods.

Some industry experts and opposition MPs argue that warning signs were missed, saying the country has had ample warning time to address trade barriers embedded in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA). Other leaders, however, have advised government officials not to impose retaliatory tariffs.

Parmar acknowledged that although the tariffs were not unexpected, it has been difficult to fully prepare.

“We've had tariffs in the form of softwood lumber duties placed on this sector for years. This has been an ongoing battle longer than I've been in office,” he said. “It’s certainly frustrating.”

Although Canada has been working to develop new trade partnerships with China, the U.K. and other South Asian countries, some wonder if these efforts are sufficient.

According to a 2021 B.C. Forest Sector Statistics Summary, the U.S. was the largest market for B.C. forest products, with exports totalling $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 61 percent of the total forest product export value.

“To see double-digit increases in those soft lumber numbers, and now this added Trump tariff Trump tax on top of that, is deeply concerning to me. It's going to mean a tough year 2025.”

The Minister also announced plans to visit Nelson, Castlegar, and Cranbrook in the coming weeks, though no dates have been confirmed.