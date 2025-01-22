City of Nelson offers prize as it seeks feedback on proposed Official Community Plan

Photo: Colin Dacre

Nelsonites are invited to shape the city’s future by providing feedback on the first draft of the new Official Community Plan.

The document will serve as a roadmap for the city's growth through to 2050. As an incentive to provide feedback on the plan, participants will be entered in a draw to win a $250 gift card.

Mayor Janice Morrison said that city officials are enthusiastic about getting the opinion of residents.

"Let us know if we got it right and what we can improve. It is important to have your say now because the OCP will determine Nelson’s future,” she said in a news release.

Some of the proposed adjustments outline a long-term vision for Nelson’s future and propose several updates, including:

Tailoring policies to align with climate action, equity, and health.

Strengthening relationships with First Nations communities and increasing Indigenous reconciliation efforts.

Enhancing wildfire responses and preparedness.

Supporting more affordable housing developments precluded by zoning laws to help quell the ongoing housing crisis.

Lowering property costs for homeowners.

Establishing new design guidelines for the city's downtown core and other larger city-wide developments.

Additionally, the city said the plan aims to generate gradual changes in neighbourhoods that improve walkability and sustainability.

Residents who participate in the surveys have until Feb. 12 to ensure their input is heard—and enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to any local business. The proposed OCP can be found here.