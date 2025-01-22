Environment Canada put on notice for 10-year delay in caribou protections 

Photo: David Moskowitz A mountain caribou.

Ten years is a long time to wait for anything.

And for the last 10 years the federal government has delayed completion of recovery strategy for deep-snow dwelling mountain caribou, several environmental groups are alleging.

The group — which includes Kootenay-based Wildsight — sent a letter to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) today calling on the ministry to complete “critical habitat mapping and finalize a recovery strategy for deep-snow dwelling mountain caribou that is more than 10 years overdue.”

The groups allege that the ECCC originally promised to identify areas most critical to the species ongoing survival by the end of 2014, but that deadline has never been met, despite it being pushed back.

The ECCC’s current timeline for posting an amended southern mountain caribou recovery strategy is 2026, but deep-snow caribou can’t afford to wait that long, said Eddie Petryshen, Wildsight conservation specialist.

“In the meantime, several of British Columbia’s deep-snow caribou herds have been lost, due largely to the destruction of their habitat,” he said.

The letter — sent by Ecojustice on behalf of Wildsight, Stand.earth and Wilderness Committee — contends that ECCC’s ongoing delays and inaction amount to a “tacit endorsement” of the extirpation of more herds.

As a result, the environmental groups have delivered a deadline of its own. The ECCC has until March 19 to publish an amended southern mountain caribou recovery strategy that identifies critical habitat for B.C.’s deep-snow caribou (also known as the southern group), which are the herds most at risk of extinction, said Petryshen.

“That might sound soon, but those maps already exist — the B.C. government completed critical habitat maps for its herds in 2020 — they’re just not enshrined in the federal recovery strategy yet,” he said.

A roadmap to success

Having accurate habitat maps is one of the pieces needed to recover declining caribou herds, said Petryshen.

“(W)ithout these maps, effective habitat protections can’t be implemented,” he pointed out.

The group alleges that the province continues to permit logging in caribou ranges despite having completed core caribou habitat mapping.

GIS analysis from Wilderness Committee shows 310,120 hectares of critical caribou habitat were logged in B.C. between 2007 and 2023, with 51,313 hectares of that occurring in highly-sensitive core habitat.

A recent investigation by Wildsight and Wilderness Committee showed the province has also permitted logging in “no harvest” ungulate winter ranges.

“Canada’s inaction has been catastrophic for caribou and the communities where they are so vital,” said Tegan Hansen, senior forest campaigner at Stand.earth. “As caribou continue to die out, it’s practically impossible to interpret this government’s failure as anything other than signing off on extinction.”

Calling for closure

A finalized recovery strategy and critical habitat mapping would give stakeholders, industry and governments much needed clarity around critical caribou habitat, said Lucero Gonzalez, Wilderness Committee conservation and policy campaigner.

It would set out what needs to be done to slow and eventually reverse the decline of deep snow caribou, he said.

“What we are demanding from Canada is not a favour; it is their legal duty under the Species at Risk Act, and right now, they are failing at their job,” said Gonzalez. “Caribou cannot survive on promises and missed deadlines; they need intact, old forests, and they need them now.”

In 2020, the federal government noted that southern mountain caribou had declined 53 per cent over six years. Deep-snow caribou have been hit hardest, with eight of 18 herds extirpated largely within the last two decades, the group contended.

“Successive environment ministers have unlawfully delayed for more than a decade taking urgently needed steps under the Species at Risk Act to map and protect mountain caribou habitat,” said Ecojustice lawyer Sean Nixon.