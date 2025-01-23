Nelson actor Lucas Myers shares the rewards of small-town acting

Photo: Lucas Myers Photo: Local actor Lucas Myers expands on his journey as a rural performer, producer, and writer.

After over two decades of acting, local entertainer Lucas Myers said performing in small towns comes with unique rewards.

“You really kind of have to be the engine,” said Myers in an interview with Castanet. “I have to contact venues in B.C., I have to go to the Pacific Contact (a yearly trade show for performers) and be like, ‘hey, come and see my show, and none of that's comfortable for me either as an introvert.”

Myers has been writing, producing, and performing for 24 years. He said the local support motivates his desire to perform in the Kootenays, while also allowing him to balance his work and family life.

“I have a family, and it's hard. I can't just disappear for five or six weeks if I got an actual acting gig somewhere else,” he said.

He added that performing in Nelson and other nearby communities offers a rare and rewarding feeling.

"I'm not a city person, so I was really happy to be able to come back. I feel extremely fortunate to be able to do what I love doing. I'm glad I was able to kind of carve a bit of a niche out here."

Despite the challenges of balancing home life and booking shows, Myers said the support from the communities he entertains keeps him motivated. For him, exchanging his energy so people can escape reality for a moment is always worthwhile.

“It's, it's such a lovely feeling.”

You can catch Myers at any one of his upcoming shows listed below.

Upcoming Shows

The Vallican Whole: Jan. 25.

Queens Bay Church Hall (Cromoli Brothers World Tour): Feb. 8.

Silverton Art Gallery: Feb. 22.

Ymir Hall: March.1.

Scout Hall in Nelson (Randy from Creston): March. 6-9.

Harrison Memorial Cultural Centre: April. 26.

