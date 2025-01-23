Nelson youth skiers prepare to host the upcoming Teck Kootenay Cup

Photo: Nelson Nordic Ski Club

Nelson will host the Teck Kootenay Cup for the first time in three years.

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club ski school and youth program coordinator Tessa Francis said competitions like these give participants the confidence to excel at higher levels of skiing.

“Anyone can ski in the BC Cup,” she said. “Skiers can compete in the western competition or the national competition. If you have a high point, you get recommended to what they call a talent squad or development squad team to participate in future BC Cups.”

Francis said that development squads are aimed at educating and developing racers to eventually compete at the Olympic level.

Teck Resources Limited is the title sponsor of the Kootenay Teck Regional Cup Series, which was established to create an affordable competitive opportunity for young athletes. All regional cup races offer a variety of categories to train and compete in.

“They start at as little as five years old, it’s called the bunnies, and then they evolve to the jack rabbit programs. Then they move to what we call “track attack”, and eventually, junior racers," said Francis.

Notable Nelson skiers Maya Abraham, Julian Locke, Aaliyah Smith, Dawson Abraham, and Gabriel Janz, have been placing high in previous competitions, such as the BC Cup held in Revelstoke earlier this month.

“They’re training almost every day of the week; their days off are intentional,” Francis said. “There’s strength training and on-ski training. They train in the offseason, too, and they train extremely hard. We have some very dedicated athletes who put in a lot of time and effort, and the results are showing.”

Francis emphasized that these races are important to the local area because of the rare opportunity to host events like this.

“We only get to host two of these kinds of official races in the local area,” she said. “However, our athletes are getting into the top places. It’s extremely impressive.”

The Teck Kootenay Cup’s first event, an individual sprint, will start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. Nordiq Canada requires all skiers to purchase a $3 Tier Event Licence for every event, and the registration deadline for the local races is Feb. 5.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here or visit the Nelson Nordic Ski Club’s website.

Keep reading

Tour de Soup fundraiser seeks to warm hearts and bellies