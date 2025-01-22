Task forces to be set up to help shape delivery of Columbia Basin Trust benefits

Photo: Submitted Basin residents will help shape four new task forces the Trust is launching to focus on clean energy, local food, water and housing.

The delivery of Columbia Basin Trust’s benefits to the basin is being re-shaped and four new task forces are being set up to guide the vision from the communities.

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is introducing four new task forces — under the themes of clean energy, local food, water and housing — and inviting Basin residents to apply.

“Since our inception, the people of this region have played a vital role in shaping the Trust and how we deliver benefits to the Basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT president and chief executive officer.

“As we implement the renewed Columbia Basin Management Plan, we remain committed to engaging with the region and are seeking strategic insights and recommendations to help guide our efforts.”

The task forces will focus on four key areas:

Clean energy: Exploring energy solutions, including generation, transmission and energy demand.

Local food: Increasing access to affordable, healthy and locally grown food while supporting the climate resilience of food production.

Water: Supporting efforts to manage water quantity and quality.

Housing: Partnering to develop and maintain housing for low- and moderate-income households.

The Trust will be looking for dedicated individuals with relevant experience to apply to join these task forces, encouraging diverse perspectives, including those from First Nation and Métis people in the Basin.