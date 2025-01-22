RDCK to petition province for inland ferry service deemed as essential

Photo: File

The inland ferry services in the West Kootenay need to be categorized by the province as essential services, the regional district board of directors are claiming.

A letter from electoral area E director Cheryl Graham requesting the province legislate that inland ferry services are categorized as essential services for residents of British Columbia has been endorsed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board (Jan. 16).

Area E’s non-incorporated communities of Harrop and Procter as well as Area I’s community of Glade — all water-access only settlements — were recently threatened by the restriction of cable ferry services through job action allowed by the B.C. Labour Relations Board (LRB).

The LRB had allowed the union — represented by the B.C. General Employees’ Union — to put pressure on contract negotiations with its employer, Western Pacific Marine, in early January by moving from on-demand services to a limited and fixed amount of crossings.

The decision caused panic in the rural communities on both sides of Nelson since the cable ferries were the only accessible link for around 900 residents to commute to work, school, healthcare appointments and most services.

“I’m not taking sides in a labour dispute at all. My only concern is for the health and safety of the residents that live in the RDCK,” said Graham. “I don’t know if this ruling was made by someone who has never been to the area, to Harrop-Procter or to Glade, but to rule that eight runs would be sufficient to meet the basic needs of the people in Harrop-Procter is woefully inadequate.”

The letter will be sent to Premier David Eby and the Minster of Transportation and Transit, Mike Farnworth and would further ask that “a determination be made on the minimum number of daily sailings that would be required to be maintained for each crossing.”

Area J director Henny Hanegraaf, a former BCGEU member, agreed that the levels of service proposed were insufficient to meet the needs of the communities.

But the job action “was not ever with the intent of preventing people from going to work, appointments, any of that stuff,” she said.

That is not actually the case for many of the residents in Area A, said director Garry Jackman, who have been enduring uprooted lives since the Kootenay Lake ferry workers — also part of the BCGEU — have been engaging in job action and reduced sailings since early November.

“Not blocking people from going to work? That is an interesting observation because that is exactly what happened to my constituents on Nov. 3,” he said quickly.

He said the level of investigation and understanding from the LRB has been insufficient to set the service levels for Glade, Harrop and Procter. Jackman pointed to an LRB seven-page statement that revealed the provincial body had not done their homework.

“They simply haven’t taken the time to understand this,” he said.

He urged all directors to read the LRB orders and see the weakness in the process.

“To me, this (letter) is just a statement that we all recognize this weakness and we all need to step back, and it’s now and in the future that they need to better understand these communities before we put them at risk,” he stated.

Area I director Andy Davidoff said the letter had nothing to do with the union or the employer, nor the contract negotiations stalemate.

“This has to do with the treatment of the inland ferry services as a highway,” he said. “We would not be discussing this, we would never be passing motions like this if Highway 3A was blockaded. They don’t have the right to do that.”

Road service in Area E, including the ferries, is under the jurisdiction of the province of B.C. and not the RDCK. Even before the early LRB decision caused chaos, Graham wrote to Kootenay Central MLA Brittny Anderson and Farnworth telling them that cutting off the lifelines to the communities was not a solution.