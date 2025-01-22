Drop the needle: Alert issued by city over plunging temperatures

Photo: File Black ice.

An extreme weather alert is still in effect today as temperatures continue to stay well below zero Celsius in the Heritage city and across the region, noted a City of Nelson directive.

Released late Sunday, the extreme weather alert was directed to regional community action teams that work with people who are homeless and live outside.

Issued by Cheryl Dowden, community representative for the City of Nelson, the alert noted the weather conditions and forecast were of nighttime temperatures dropping below -10 C.

As a result, warming areas have been set up to provide space in the evening (8 p.m. – 8 a.m.) at St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral Anglican Church (701 Ward St.) and during the day at ANKORS, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

An end of alert will be issued when extreme weather conditions improve.