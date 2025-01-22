Edgewood farmer's daughter speaks out as CFIA culling grows closer

Photo: Katie Pasitney

Katie Pasitney said that people are planning to visit her family farm to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) decision to cull 400 ostriches.

“There are some people that are already gathering, enough people even to come here for tomorrow...To show them that we're together,” said Pasitney

The federal agency issued a culling order on Universal Ostrich Farms Inc., located in Edgewood on Dec.31, instructing their 400 ostriches to be destroyed and disposed of by Feb.1 following an avian flu outbreak.

Pasitney said only two birds were affected and believes the CFIA, has painted the situation with too broad of a brush. Criticizing the agency's lack of communication, she said she reached out about potential resolutions.

In a statement, the CFIA says it's the first time they've detected avian flu in Canadian ostriches since they began responding to the highly pathogenic flu outbreak in December 2021. The CFIA also stated that it believes migratory birds are responsible for small commercial poultry flock outbreaks.

Pasitney has explicitly stated that the farm is not commercial, and has not distributed meat for consumption for years. She said they are also prepared to work with Wildlife BC to find solutions.

"We have the science, we have the professors and MP's on our side, I don't know why they're not listening," said Pasitney," she said. "We need to come together—farmers, protestors, towns, and cities— to stop this. These are healthy animals. This doesn't need to happen."