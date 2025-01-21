Executed search warrant in Montrose uncovers MDMA

Photo: Contributed

A search warrant executed on Sunday in Montrose revealed MDMA and alleged drug-related paraphernalia.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Trail RCMP officers executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on a residence located in the 500 block of 10 Avenue, in Montrose.

The officers arrested a 20-year-old Montrose man at the residence. The man was taken into police custody and later released. Officers seized 420 grams of a substance believed to be MDMA, a digital scale and a cell phone.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

"I would like to commend the officers involved for their work in this investigation, and for continuing to keep our communities safe," said Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a press release.