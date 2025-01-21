Furniture found in early season migration pattern creates break in day for Trail RCMP

Photo: Contributed

It was the earliest reported case of couch surfing when Trail RCMP encountered a wandering sofa on the highway in Warfield on Friday.

At 4:39 a.m. on Jan. 17 a Trail RCMP officer responded to a report of a couch blocking the Schofield Highway, in Warfield. The officer attended, located the wayward couch, and removed it from the roadway.

The scenario was most unusual, admitted RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, considering most old couches are still in hibernation inside the basements of residences during the winter months.

"We usually don’t see them migrating across local highways into the surrounding forests until spring," he said.

To report illegal dumping, please contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 or the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.