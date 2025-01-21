"Prolong the inevitable": Why one Nelson tenant avoided taking her landlords to the RTB

Photo: Istock

Natalie Kraus said she avoided taking her landlord to court after she said she was 'renovicted' to prevent a 'headache'.

"I wasn't really in a position to do anything about it, I had a bad knee, which put me out of work for a bit and I just really didn't want the extra stress," said Kraus in an interview with Castanet.

Drawn-out legal battles and struggles to stay financially afloat are some of the reasons tenants don’t retaliate when served eviction notices.The 65-year-old shared her story about how a “renoviction”, left her unhoused years ago.

She said that although she was well within her rights to present her case to the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB), she didn't have the mental bandwidth to go head-to-head with her landlords, despite laws put in place to protect her.

"They actually messaged me asking me to ignore it, because I think they knew that they actually couldn't do it," she said. "They handed me a note one day."

In 2021, the RTB introduced new regulations requiring landlords seeking to end a tenancy for renovations to apply for an Order of Possession before issuing any notices. Once the order is secured, the tenant is notified of a hearing where they can argue whether the tenancy needs to end for the alterations to proceed.

Kraus said she didn't pursue this process in part because she was saddened by the loss of what she thought was a good relationship, and didn't want to “step on any toes.”

"Slamming my landlords kind of missed the mark for me... I really did like them and I wasn't in the right frame of mind to go through this process."

"I'm old," she said jokingly.

Kraus said some tenants have the assumption that if landlords have enough money to purchase a second property, then they would have enough money to sustain what sometimes can be a lengthy legal process.

However, if a landlord is found to be acting in bad faith, the tenant could be entitled to up to 12 months of rent if the renovations are proven unnecessary.

Looking back, Kraus said she regrets not going through the proper channels, but said many people in her position might have done the same thing.

"Prolong the inevitable." she said "I was also worried about speaking out then, now I’m all worried my landlords are going to see."

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said that there are challenges in making sure that bad landlords and bad tenants are held accountable.

"Part of the changes we made to the RTB was making investments to reduce wait times, and now we have some of the lowest wait times in the entire country,” said Kahlon.

In 2022, the RTB's budget increased by $15 million. Over three years, they have hired 50 new full-time employees to reduce wait times and expedite dispute cases. As of 2023, there has been a 48 per cent reduction in wait times for tenancy dispute hearings according to the provincial government.

"The idea is when there's a dispute, we were able to resolve issues quickly so that relationship doesn't spiral even more, but also so that in situations where a bad landlord or a bad tenant are in place that they can't exploit the situation."

*Names have been changed to protect the privacy of individuals involved