Nelson's favourite rural opinionator is back with a new

Photo: Samantha Holomay Lucas Myers is Randy from Creston, a rural opinionator with a lot to say

It's Randy’s time to shine again.

Local actor Lucas Myers is back with his series that includes everyone's favourite rural commentator, Randy from Creston.

The show written and directed by Myers touches on social issues, divisiveness, and stories dug up from his marque of what he refers to as "radical redneck wellfullness". The show will also feature music and special guest appearances.

Myers has produced and participated in many shows throughout the years. Most recently he starred in and helped create the sketch comedy series, Southern Interior, that premiered at the Capitol Theatre in early January.

After graduating from theatre school in 1998, Myers went on to found Nelson’s Pilotcopilot Theatre in 2004 to create performances that muse about the human spirit. Everyone has a story, an edge, and Myers isn't afraid to touch on both the funny and serious aspects of local issues through the lens of his notable redneck character.

You can catch Randy and all his redneck pearls of wisdom at the Vallican Whole on Jan.25 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door, or attendees can also reserve a spot by visiting the Vallican Whole website.

Get ready to strap in and listen to all of Randy's eccentric viewpoints, or as he would say

"Buckle up buttercup."