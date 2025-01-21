RDCK to lobby for changes to the Labour Relations Code in light of cable ferries dispute

Photo: Valerie Farcelais Harrop-Procter cable ferry.

The regional district is preparing to lobby the province over changes to the Labour Relations Code to consider a community’s needs before it can cut any resident’s link or lifeline during a labour dispute.

Brought forward in a director’s motion by Regional District of Central Kootenay Area I director Andy Davidoff in a Jan. 16 board meeting, the motion arose from the exclusion of the communities of Glade, Harrop and Procter from hearings when the Labour Relations Board (LRB) made its decision to severely restrict cable ferry services to the communities to support BCGEU workers’ job action.

Davidoff — whose electoral area contains the community of Glade — said it was evident the communities were helpless as its fate was decided by a board that refused to grant anyone that wasn’t the BCGEU or its employer (Western Pacific Marine) standing in the hearings.

“The problem we have is that the communities impacted, and the B.C. residents impacted, do not have standing (in the hearing) because they are not a party to the dispute,” he said.

However, a Supreme Court of Canada ruling has granted affected communities standing status in any dispute in which it has vested interest.

“There was no hearing in our communities dealing with this, and the mental health and welfare impacts of residents who felt trapped and used as pawns in a labour dispute — and we are not getting into taking sides here — they could not believe what was happening to them,” he said.

There has to be change made in the Labour Code, said Davidoff.

The letter on behalf of the RDCK board will be directed to the minister of Transportation and Transit requesting the province implement, “meaningful consultation,” “automatic standing,” “hearings in impacted communities” and priority recognition of the mental health and welfare impacts on B.C. residents in the B.C. Labour Relations Code essential services provisions, requiring the BC Labour Relations Board to consider these community needs before it can cut any resident’s only link and lifeline to all of the essential services that they rely upon.

Although the motion did pass, not all voices were in favour of the lobby. Area J director, Henny Hanegraaf, said in any strike its effect is felt through pressure and the pressure is felt through reduced services.

“In this case I think people thought they were being cut off entirely. That’s not what the order says, not at all,” she said. “We are dealing with the symptom rather than the cause. The cause is there is a labour dispute that needs to be settled.”

Any changes made take away from the bargaining process, she said, and takes away from the parties abilities to negotiate and that includes job action.

But residents of Harrop and Procter would have taken canoes and rowboats across the West Arm of Kootenay Lake to commute if the cable ferry operations were curtailed for job action, said Area E director Cheryl Graham.

That would have greatly increased the chance of someone falling into the frigid water of the Arm, and it would have been a short trip to hypothermia before help could arrive, she said.

“This is a real safety issue,” she said. “This is just beyond comprehension for me that it would be something that would be okay, that we would be willing to put our residents at risk. Anything we can do to protect our residents we have to do. Eight runs on the Harrop/Procter ferry is not enough to protect our residents."

Davidoff said he knew the rules, having worked in the public sector for many years, but what happened with the LRB’s initial ruling on the cable ferries was inexcusable.

“What the LRB failed to do is to consider the health safety and welfare of British Columbians,” he said.

When he attended the public meeting in Glade after the LRB had delivered its approval on job action starting Jan. 6 — reducing ferry trips from 130 per day to 16 — he said tension was palpable.

“I’ve only felt that kind of pain in a room and it was at a funeral,” he said. “What is happening is that the community’s voice is not being heard by the Labour Relations Board. They did not feel they were meaningfully consulted. When they applied to the Labour Relations Board for standing to be heard … that was denied.”

Their voice was not being respected, said Davidoff, so the motion could change how the Labour Relations Board does its work, and it is consistent with the Supreme Court of Canada ruling on consultation that people should have standing before a board or a tribunal in B.C.

“And that the priority should be the health and welfare and the impact on B.C. residents,” Davidoff stated.

His second motion — requesting an Order-in-Council consistent with the provisions of section 25 of the Coastal Ferry Act — was defeated. He felt the delivery of inland ferry services should be deemed as necessary for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the residents of British Columbia as the coastal services.

“There is nothing to protect inland ferries with the same legislation,” Davidoff said.