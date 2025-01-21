Carve and create handmade cutlery from scratch at this woodworking workshop

Photo: Contributed Photo: Istock

Spooning is fun, but we're not talking about that kind of spooning.

The Jack of all Grains is hosting a six-hour workshop that delves into the world of greenwood spoon carving in Blewett.

Participants will learn all the skills they need to properly identify the preferred wood for a spoon, as well as learn how to cut, cleave, axe, carve, and finish to create their handmade cutlery.

Using locally sourced timber, the class focuses on traditional hand tools and age-old techniques to craft each desired look.

The class deposit is $10 and the full workshop fee is $120. Attendees must pay the remainder of the fee within 48 hours of their deposit to secure a spot. The workshop will run on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.