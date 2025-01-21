Outdated equipment holding back healthcare workers at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Photo: Contributed Photo:Istock

Healthcare workers at Kootenay Lake Hospital are calling on the provincial government to invest in new equipment, saying outdated tools are impacting the quality of care.

According to hospital staff, the current computing tomography (CT) scanner is over 14 years old.

Physician Jim Wiedrick said that working with out-of-date equipment doesn't just affect patients but also impacts staff morale.

"That's like an iPhone four when you should have an iPhone 16," said Wiedrick.

He added that Nelson isn't the only Kootenay community struggling with aging equipment.

"Golden, Invermere, and Fernie—we need a new one. Trail needs a new one," he said. “There have been developments in medicine that have brought a new standard of care, and we just can't be stuck in something from 15 years ago."

Patients in other cities are already benefiting from new state-of-the-art scanners. In August 2024, the provincial government promised to expand imaging capacity across B.C., delivering new CT scanners to facilities in the Lower Mainland (Squamish, Mission, and Chilliwack).

‘The additions were part of a broader initiative to enhance medical imaging services across the province and reduce wait times.'

Wiedrick said it's possible Kootenay Lake Hospital could receive a new scanner within the next 12 months.

"But, man, we're still having to do a lot of work to make that happen. And then I know of other communities in the East Kootenays, whether that be in Invermere or Fernie, that should actually have a CT scanner."

Emphasizing the need for rural communities to have better access to care, he highlighted that many patients still have to drive hours to receive essential services despite recent changes.