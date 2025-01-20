Single-vehicle collision leads to death of Blewett resident Sunday morning

Photo: Nelson RCMP Scene of the accident on Highway 3A/6.

A medical event on Highway 3A and 6 has led to the death of a 25-year-old Blewett resident on Sunday.

On Sunday, Jan. 19 at approximately 9 a.m., the Nelson RCMP responded to a report of a collision that occurred on highway 3A and 6 just west of the city.

The single vehicle involved in the incident had left the roadway and went over a rock embankment.

“The operator of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene by medical personnel and has been identified as a 25-year-old Blewett resident,” said RCMP Cpl. Derek Pitt in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

“(H)owever initial information indicates that the collision may have been caused by a medical event,” he said.

The Nelson RCMP request that any witnesses to the collision contact the Nelson RCMP by calling 250-352-2156.