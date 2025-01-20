Tour de Soup fundraiser seeks to warm hearts and bellies

Photo: Istock

Stay warm and cozy while hitting the slopes for a good cause.

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club will combine cross-country skiing with the warmth of tasty soups during the annual Tour de Soup fundraiser.

Attendees can ski along scenic trails, stopping at three cozy warming cabins where they will be treated to cups of soups donated and prepared by local restaurants. Each cabin will feature a different flavour of the soup to sample.

Proceeds from the event will support Nelson Nordic Junior programs, KidsSport, and the Nelson Community Food Centre.

The adventure runs from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan.25, and participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable mugs or cups to fill their bellies.

For more information, go to the Nelson Nordic Ski Club’s website or click here.