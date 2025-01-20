Revelstoke set to host IFSA-sanctioned freeride world tour qualifying event

Photo: Hywel Williams

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s North Bowl venue is iconic.

It features cliffs, chutes and seemingly endless opportunities for airtime over rugged exposures that are fit only for the best freeriders.

So it is fitting that RMR will host the upcoming 2025 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier 4* event — in the North Bowl on Jan. 22 (10 a.m.) — on a venue where nearly every current world tour rider has had to pass through.

“We are excited to … offer up a challenging venue for these talented athletes to showcase their skills," expressed RMR events manager, Gautier Hebert. “Our partnership with IFSA aligns with our dedication to fostering the growth of freeride discipline and providing a platform for aspiring athletes to advance their careers."

The IFSA Qualifier events are a stepping stone in the journey of upcoming athletes, giving them the opportunity to accumulate points across 60 global events. These points are pivotal in determining an athlete's global seeding list ranking and eligibility for the renowned Freeride World Tour.

People can join up at the top of the Ripper Chair on Jan. 22, where they can witness the athletes' skills as they navigate the terrain in North Bowl, said Hebert.

“Spectators can expect an unforgettable display of talent,” he said.

With $10,000 in prize money and dreams of qualifying for the World Tour, the athletes are motivated to deliver their best performances, Hebert said.